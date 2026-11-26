Compressor Equipment LLC (Kovel, Volyn region), the initiator of the Kovel Porto industrial park, has started construction of the second phase of railway tracks connecting the park's production facilities to Ukrzaliznytsia's infrastructure, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevskyi has said.

"Investment in the second phase amounts to UAH 232.5 million. Construction is scheduled for completion in spring 2027. The second phase will comprise 7.5 km of tracks. This will enable the industrial park to accommodate rolling stock consisting of more than 20 railcars," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

According to Kysylevskyi, the project involves construction of 18 tracks for various purposes, using both the European standard gauge of 1,435 mm and the Ukrainian broad gauge of 1,520 mm. This will speed up the handling of industrial cargo for export and supplies needed by manufacturing facilities in Ukraine.

He said construction of the first phase, comprising 4.65 km of tracks, was completed in September 2026. Technical documentation, a readiness certificate and an operational commissioning certificate were issued in October-November.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is currently processing the operating documentation. The first-phase tracks are dual-gauge, with the narrow-gauge rails installed inside the broad-gauge tracks. To increase the capacity of the railway track complex to 50 railcars, the initiator of Kovel Porto is carrying out preliminary design work for the third phase," Kysylevskyi said.

He also recalled that UAH 69.8 million was allocated from the state budget in 2024 for construction of the first phase under the state programme to support the development of industrial park infrastructure, on a 50:50 co-financing basis.

Kovel Porto was registered in July 2024. It is located at the intersection of the Kyiv-Warsaw-Berlin transport corridor.

In July 2026, the park signed a cooperation agreement with Polish company Hanplast Sp. z o.o., the general contractor and 20% co-investor in the EUR 42 million KovelEnergoPort project to build a solar power plant, an energy storage system and electricity generation facilities.

Compressor Equipment LLC was registered in 2003. Its ultimate beneficiaries are Kharkiv-based entrepreneur Illia Koshkin (66.28%) and Angela Krapivianska (22.72%).