Vlasne Misto, E-HUB Energy to create decentralised energy island near Kyiv; 1st phase to attract EUR 75 mln in investment

The Ukrainian project "Vlasne Misto" and the Polish technology company E-HUB Energy signed a memorandum of strategic partnership at ReBuild Ukraine in Warsaw to create "Vlasne Energy," a decentralized energy island with an investment potential of approximately EUR 75 million in the initial stages, founder and CEO of Vlasne Misto Yaroslav Korniiachenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our goal is not simply to install solar panels and energy storage systems. We are creating a balanced energy ecosystem that will combine solar, wind, and controlled biomethane-based generation, industrial BESS, our own grid infrastructure, and smart management of energy flows," Korniiachenko said.

He noted that the Vlasne Misto project is being developed just seven kilometers from Kyiv – within the capital's energy influence zone, where peak demand exceeds 1.6 GW of capacity.

"The future of the power system lies not in pitting centralized and distributed generation against each other, but in their interaction. Local energy islands should reduce consumers' dependence on individual transmission hubs, balance the load, support critical infrastructure, and strengthen the resilience of the integrated power grid," he said.

The first two phases of "Vlasne Energy" involve the installation of 75 MW of solar generation, 75 MW of BESS capacity with an initial storage capacity of 225 MWh and the potential to expand to 350 MWh, as well as digital systems for forecasting, dispatch, balancing, and energy resource management.

"We plan to implement the first phase – a 15 MW solar power plant and a 15 MW / 45-60 MWh BESS – in 2027. The next phase will focus on wind power and biomethane. We are already in talks with potential technology and investment partners regarding the development of these areas," Korniiachenko said.

Overall, the strategic potential of the comprehensive energy model is up to 440 GWh of electricity per year, with the capacity to meet the needs of the Vlasne Misto project itself, Dmytrivska community, where it is being developed, and to support the power grid of Kyiv region.

"Vlasne Misto" is a city-building project in Dmytrivska territorial community (Bucha district, Kyiv region). According to the project's website, the concept involves creating a "commonly owned city" with a cluster economy for 47,000 residents on a 600-hectare plot of land.