EBRD provides EUR 25 mln loan to Rozetka group

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a EUR 25 million loan to the Rozetka group of companies to support business continuity and strengthen its resilience following the destruction of its main warehouse and distribution centre in Kyiv region, the bank's press service said.

The loan comprises two tranches: EUR 10 million for business resilience investments and working capital needs in Ukraine and Poland, and an additional EUR 15 million that can be used for working capital and investment as the company restores its operations.

The loan to Rozetka's Ukrainian subsidiary is backed by a first-loss guarantee provided by the European Union under the Ukraine Investment Framework.

The EBRD financing will help Rozetka replenish working capital and preserve jobs after Russian missile and drone attacks destroyed the company's logistics complex in Brovary in August 2026. The funding will enable the retailer to maintain product availability and continue serving customers while addressing major operational disruptions and reorganising its logistics network to reduce reliance on large centralised facilities.

The loan will also support investments to strengthen business resilience and improve working conditions. These include installing battery energy storage systems at order collection points, providing mobile shelters, introducing modern fire safety systems at company facilities, creating accessible work areas in warehouses and providing transport for employees relocated to other operating sites.

Rozetka is a leading Ukrainian retailer founded in Kyiv in 2005. It operates a network of around 500 stores and an e-commerce platform combining direct online sales with a marketplace model supported by its own logistics and financial services. Since 2023, the company has operated in Poland through its subsidiary Rozetka EU and the rozetka.pl online shopping platform.

The EBRD is Ukraine's largest institutional investor. Since Russia's full-scale invasion began, the bank's support for Ukraine has reached EUR 1 billion, including a record EUR 2.9 billion in 2025, according to the source.