European Commission, Kyiv to hold EU-Ukraine investment conference in Warsaw on Nov 12-13

The European Commission, in cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities, will hold the EU-Ukraine Investment Conference on November 12 and 13 on the sidelines of the ReBuild Ukraine exhibition in Warsaw.

According to a Wednesday statement from the European Commission's press service, the conference will be opened by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Ukrainian Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko. The European Commission noted that the event will bring together business leaders, investors, and government officials to discuss key priorities aimed at accelerating Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, as well as its gradual integration into the EU single market.

The press release also specifies that the conference will feature a matchmaking program, which for the first time will include not only "business-to-business" meetings but also discussions between business representatives and government officials. "This will give companies the opportunity to engage directly with potential business partners, financing institutions and public authorities, build new partnerships and explore concrete investment opportunities in Ukraine," the European Commission said.

As for European Commissioner Marta Kos, she will participate in a roundtable dedicated to business partnerships between the EU and Ukraine, which will be attended by company executives and members of the Business Advisory Council under the Ukraine Donor Platform (UDP). She will also meet with the Audit Board of the Ukraine Facility program. In addition, Kos will hold a bilateral meeting with Estonian Minister of Economy Liina Vahtras to discuss preparations for the next Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, scheduled to take place in Tallinn in 2027.

"Reforms will feature prominently in the discussions at the conference, as, beyond supporting Ukraine's EU accession path, they are key to improving the business climate and advance gradual integration into the EU internal market, thus attracting sustainable private investments," the press release states.

The European Commission also noted that, in accordance with the recommendations of the "2026 Enlargement Package," progress on accession-related reforms – particularly in the areas of the rule of law, corporate governance, and the fight against corruption – "will support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and modernisation, investing in its competitiveness, resilience and deeper integration into the European economy."