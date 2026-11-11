European Commission, Kyiv to hold EU-Ukraine investment conference in Warsaw on Nov 12-13

The European Commission, together with the Ukrainian authorities, will hold the EU-Ukraine investment conference on the sidelines of the ReBuild Ukraine exhibition in Warsaw on Nov 12 and 13.

The conference will be opened by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Ukraine's Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko, the European Commission's press service said on Wednesday.

The commission said the event will bring together business leaders, investors and government representatives to discuss key priorities aimed at accelerating Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction and its gradual integration into the EU single market.

The press release specifies that the conference will include a matchmaking program, which for the first time provides not only business-to-business meetings but also talks between business and government representatives. "This will allow companies to interact directly with potential business partners, financial institutions and government bodies, build new partnerships and consider specific investment opportunities in Ukraine," the commission explained.

Kos will take part in a roundtable on business partnership between the EU and Ukraine with company executives and members of the Business Advisory Council of the Ukraine Donor Platform (UDP). She will also meet the Audit Board of the Ukraine Facility program. In addition, Kos will hold a bilateral meeting with Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs Liina Vahtras to discuss preparations for the next Ukraine Recovery Conference, scheduled to take place in Tallinn in 2027.

"Reforms will have an important place in the conference discussions. Besides supporting Ukraine's course toward EU accession, they are a key condition for improving the business climate and gradual integration into the EU internal market, which helps attract sustainable private investment," the press release says.

The commission also noted that, in line with the recommendations of the 2026 Enlargement Package, progress in accession-related reforms, particularly in the rule of law, corporate governance and the fight against corruption, "will help Ukrainian businesses boost their competitiveness and better integrate into the European economy."