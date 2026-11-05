Switzerland pledges $36 mln in grants for Ukraine businesses, officials

Switzerland will invest approximately $36 million (CHF 30 million) in developing a competitive and sustainable private sector in Ukraine under the CORE: Competitiveness for Ukraine's Recovery 2026-2031 program, most of whose resources will be provided to Ukrainian businesses and organizations in the form of grants.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy and Environment following the program's presentation in Kyiv on November 4, the funding is being provided through the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), while implementation is being carried out by a consortium of Helvetas and NIRAS in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Grant support will be provided under four main components: development of regulatory solutions and public-private dialogue; development of priority economic sectors and business associations; co-investment grants for the modernization of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs); and improvements in labor policy and increased labor productivity.

In addition, the program foresees the launch of a Strategic Advice Window, which will provide the Ministry of Economy and Environment, business associations and SMEs with access to international and Swiss experts. Most grant funding will be allocated through competitive selection processes following preliminary consultations with potential applicants.

The CORE program is part of a broader CHF 5 billion support package for Ukraine from Switzerland through 2036, of which CHF 1.5 billion is earmarked for 2025-2028. The parties signed a memorandum on the initiative's implementation in Davos in January 2026.