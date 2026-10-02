EBRD eyes steady Ukraine investment in 2027 - Renaud-Basso

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's financing in Ukraine in 2027 will be roughly at the level of previous years, but exact figures depend on private sector investment demand and general economic conditions, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso told Interfax-Ukraine.

"It depends on demand for investment from private sector clients and so on, so it is hard to say. I think our investment potential will be of the same order of magnitude [as in 2026]," she said in an interview.

The EBRD has invested almost EUR 11 billion since the start of the war and plans to invest about EUR 2.7 billion in 2026, she said.

The bank depends on real projects and clients' needs for financing or working capital support, Renaud-Basso said. Bank lending has grown significantly in recent years, helped largely by the risk-sharing format under which the EBRD covers part of banks' risks, she said.

Although banks' further behavior in the new conditions remains uncertain, the EBRD's activity has grown steadily in previous years and is now holding at the level reached, she said.

On the public sector, Renaud-Basso said the need for investment is significant, even though state-owned companies face limits on borrowing and on their ability to repay debts. To keep investing in this area, the bank needs external guarantees and support from international donors, she said.