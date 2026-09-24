Zelenskyy, U.S. business leaders discuss defense tech, energy investments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed new investments in defense technologies, joint production, as well as energy and energy storage projects, during a meeting with the heads of 30 leading U.S. companies in New York, the president's press service said.

"There will be new investments in defense technologies and joint production; there are also agreements on joint projects in energy and energy storage. We discussed the creation of a sovereign wealth fund and the development of the capital market, as well as the experience of special economic zones and industrial parks for the reconstruction of regions," the statement said.

The participants also discussed the development of Ukraine's economic strategy with the support of members of the International Advisory Group and the implementation of projects in priority areas.

The meeting was also attended by members of the International Advisory Group on Investment Attraction and Economic Development (Economic Advisors Group) and the U.S. assistant secretary of the Treasury.

The meeting was attended by executives of Citigroup, BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Lazard, Macquarie, State Street, Jane Street, Fairfax, Fortescue, FedEx, L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, Shield AI, Day & Zimmermann, Prospera, McKinsey & Company, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), as well as representatives of the World Bank, European Investment Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The participants separately discussed the work of the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF) and new investments that the fund and DFC are preparing in the near future.

In addition, they discussed war-risk insurance and financing instruments available to U.S. investors.

The president invited the meeting participants to join joint work on priority investment projects and mechanisms for their implementation.