Lviv Ventilation Plant invests $1.5 mln in phase 2, eyes $2.5 mln phase 3

Lviv Ventilation Plant (LVZ) has completed construction of the second phase of its production facilities and plans to install equipment by the end of 2026, which will allow the plant to double its production volumes, Deputy Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky said.

"Lviv Ventilation Plant has completed construction of the second phase of its production facilities. The equipment has already been purchased and, according to the plan, will be installed by the end of 2026. The investment in the second phase of the enterprise amounted to about $1.5 million," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Kysylevsky said that, to implement the project, the plant used the tools of the Made in Ukraine policy, in particular the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program, as well as a grant for equipment for the processing industry. In addition, the company is preparing to join the state program providing compensation of 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made machinery.

According to the lawmaker, Lviv Ventilation Plant's production volumes increased by 30% in 2025 and remain at the same level this year.

"The enterprise has a full production cycle and currently processes about 55 tonnes of sheet metal per month. Investment of $2.5 million is planned for construction of the plant's third phase," he added.

Kysylevsky also noted that the plant's investors had previously been engaged in importing ventilation equipment but are now focused on developing production in Ukraine. The launch of the plant's first phase, with investment of about $1 million, took place in 2022, several months after the full-scale invasion.

Lviv Ventilation Plant produces air ducts, sound attenuators, as well as components for ventilation systems intended for the needs of industry, retail, hotels and business centers.

According to YouControl, in 2025 the plant increased net sales revenue by 20% compared with the previous year, to UAH 50.1 million, while net profit decreased by 34.6%, to UAH 1.6 million. In the first half of this year, net sales revenue amounted to UAH 19.6 million, and net profit to UAH 0.71 million.

The owner of 100% of the company's shares and its head is Serhiy Vozhomenchuk, a resident of Rivne region.