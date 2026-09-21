Concorde Capital to launch retail investment products

Concorde Capital, an investment company operating in the Ukrainian market since 2004, plans to lower the entry threshold for investors in its projects and launch retail investment products, reported Ihor Sotnyk, Managing Director of Concorde Capital's Investment Banking Department.

"We have already prepared this infrastructure and are planning to launch products, including domestic government bonds and other products that will be accessible to the retail market, and to develop this segment," he said during a discussion on the prospects of the stock market in Ukraine, organized by the Kyiv International Economic Forum last week.

Sotnyk said that the investment group started with joint investment institutions, "invested in infrastructure, in an app, and in an asset management company."

"The numbers show that there is money in the domestic market and people are investing anyway," he explained regarding Concorde Capital's plans to develop such investment products.

The department director added that a successful example was Encraft, a joint investment project in distributed generation and energy storage systems, which successfully attracted investors and launched its first stage.

In addition, the investment group has launched a mobile app and digital investment platform, Statock, which currently features three projects with a minimum investment threshold of $9,000.

At the same time, the Statock website states that the launch of an investment module with an investment threshold of just UAH 1,000 in domestic government bonds, stocks, corporate bonds, and ETFs is planned for the third quarter of this year, complete with savings accounts, automatic reinvestment, and portfolio management.

Furthermore, the launch of an AI-based robo-advisor for tool selection and a PFM (personal finance manager) is scheduled for the same quarter, while the rollout of brokerage services is slated for the fourth quarter of this year.

Statock is a fintech product of Concorde Capital's IT subsidiary, Concorde Fintech LLC, which, alongside its partners, creates software to automate the retail investment business in Ukraine.

Concorde Capital, an investment company founded and headed by Ihor Mazepa, states on its website that over its more than 20 years in the market, it has secured $4 billion in investments for clients, executed over 100 deals, and has more than 1,000 corporate clients and over 100,000 investors drawn to investing in real businesses.