Kernel, EBRD commit EUR 1 mln to Ukrainian workforce, recovery programs

Kernel agricultural holding and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a EUR 1 million grant agreement to develop the company's human capital programs.

According to the agricultural holding's press service, the funding will be used to train young technical specialists and create a barrier-free work environment. The partnership is based on the shared belief of Kernel and the EBRD that investment in people is a necessary condition for Ukraine's recovery and that these steps need to be taken now, with a long-term perspective in mind, the statement said.

"For us, partnering with the EBRD is about much more than financing — it reflects a shared commitment to long-term development. An international financial institution of this calibre has entrusted Kernel with implementing strategic social projects during wartime. Together, we are demonstrating that Ukrainian business can operate according to the highest international standards of transparency while investing in vocational education and workplace inclusion where these investments are needed most," the press service quoted Kernel HR Director Natalia Teriakhina as saying.

"The EBRD supports projects that help Ukrainian businesses build resilience while investing in the country's future. Our partnership with Kernel demonstrates how the private sector can take a leading role in rebuilding Ukraine's human capital. Investments in accessibility and inclusive technical education create new opportunities for people, strengthen business resilience, and demonstrate the maturity of Ukrainian companies to future international investors," the press service quoted Sonia Jordan-Kirwan, Director for Gender and Economic Inclusion at EBRD, as saying.

The project's first area of focus will be the creation of modern training laboratories at four vocational and technical colleges in Ukraine: in Odesa, Poltava, Kropyvnytsky and Starokostiantyniv. They will train skilled tradespeople whose expertise is critically important today for the agricultural sector, industry and renewable energy: electricians, production automation specialists and other technical specialists.

The laboratories will be equipped with modern industrial equipment, enabling students to gain practical, hands-on experience aligned with current industry requirements. Over the next five years, the programme is expected to train approximately 600 qualified young professionals, helping address Ukraine's growing workforce shortage and supporting regional economic recovery.

The second area of the grant programme provides for the modernization of Kernel's production facilities in accordance with international principles of accessibility and universal design.

The company is implementing all solutions in cooperation with veterans to ensure that they meet the actual needs of people returning to civilian employment. This work is part of a comprehensive veteran support program covering workplace adaptation, as well as physical and psychological reintegration.

"The agreement marks a new stage in the long-standing partnership between Kernel and the EBRD, reinforcing their shared commitment to human capital development and Ukraine's long-term recovery," the agricultural holding said.

The initiative is being implemented under the EBRD's Human Capital Investment Incentive (HCII) grant program, launched in 2024 to support Ukrainian companies in addressing war-related workforce challenges. The program provides co-financing for investments aimed at creating employment opportunities, developing professional skills and improving access to workplace infrastructure. Donor support for the EBRD-Kernel cooperation is provided by the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund.

Kernel is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, Ukraine's largest grain exporter, an operator of an extensive network of logistics assets, and a leading producer of grains and oilseeds in Ukraine. It is one of Ukraine's largest producers and sellers of bottled oil. The company grows agricultural crops and markets them.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2026 (from July 1, 2025), Kernel reduced net profit by 5% to $208 million, while revenue increased by 0.4% to $3.092 billion and EBITDA rose by 1% to $403 million.