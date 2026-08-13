Ukrnafta open to partnerships beyond Orlen, eyes broader investor base – CEO

Ukrnafta could be of interest to a much broader range of investors than Polish oil and gas group Orlen, and is ready to cooperate, company head Bohdan Kukura said.

"If Orlen has shown interest in us, it means that we are a transparent company capable of attracting an external partner of this level. However, the pool of potential investors who may be interested in investing in Ukrnafta is broader than Orlen. The specific form of future cooperation is a matter for further consideration. We are open to cooperation," Kukura said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He emphasized that Ukrnafta, for its part, is interested in attracting investors and potential partners to develop the UKRNAFTA filling station network and increase hydrocarbon production.

"First, we have the largest filling station network in Ukraine. We have carried out extensive modernization of a significant number of these complexes. However, there is still a portion that requires upgrading… Second is production, Upstream. We have 93 special permits. We are focusing maximum efforts on drilling and increasing production under them by approximately 40%. The remaining licenses require significant investment in exploration, prospecting and development. An investor is needed for this," Kukura said.

As reported in late May 2026, citing Orlen CEO Ireneusz Fąfara, the Polish group Orlen was interested in expanding its presence in Ukraine and was considering acquiring a stake in Ukrnafta.

He said the group had begun discussions about the possibility of participating in Ukrnafta and was one of the partners in the process. According to him, whether this participation will take place and what form it will take is a matter for negotiations with the Ukrainian side.