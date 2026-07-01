S1 REIT raises over UAH 110 mln, number of investors exceeds 1,000

The S1 REIT investment company, which specializes in attracting retail investment capital based on the REIT model, has attracted more than 1,000 unique investors in a year, and the total volume of raised funds exceeds UAH 110 million, the company’s press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The average number of certificates per investor is 348. And the total volume of raised funds has already exceeded UAH 110 million," Viktor Boichuk, Commercial Director of S1 REIT, reported.

It is noted that more than 15% of investors have invested in two or more funds of the investment company.

According to Boichuk, the most active growth in the number of investors occurred after the launch of certificate sales for the S1 Plaza Pozniaky fund, when the number of investors quadrupled within a few weeks.

As reported, the developer Standard One has started construction of S1 Plaza Pozniaky on the Left Bank of the capital. The assets of the S1 Plaza Pozniaky fund will include commercial real estate of a shopping center near the Pozniaky metro station in Kyiv. The total area of the facility is about 5,000 sq m, and the emission of the new fund is UAH 600 million. The initial investment is UAH 1,000, and the reinvestment is UAH 100. The planned return of S1 Plaza Pozniaky is 10.4% per annum in foreign currency.

S1 REIT is an investment company within S1 Group. The company operates based on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) model, providing investors with the opportunity to participate in ownership and receive income from profitable properties without managing the assets directly.

The company’s portfolio includes three active funds – S1 VDNH, S1 Obolon, and S1 Plaza Pozniaky. The assets of these funds are income-generating real estate based on development projects by Standard One.