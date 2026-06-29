Activitis plans to raise $85 mln for WEAGRO, eDilo, WEAGROBANK ecosystem

Ukrainian fintech company Activitis plans to raise $85 million for the WEAGRO digital financial ecosystem development project, eDilo, and WEAGROBANK, in addition to its own $15 million contribution, and estimates the project's internal rate of return (IRR) at 48.3%.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the company presented its project at the event "From recovery to competitive advantage: Why Ukraine's ICT and telecommunications sector is attractive for investment," organized by BDO Ukraine on the sidelines of the URC 2026 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdańsk last week.

It is noted that the project is already in the implementation phase and is included in the list of projects on the investment portal prepared by Kyiv School of Economics in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy, Ecology, and Agriculture, with support from UK International Development.

According to the presentation, over the next three years, Activitis plans to provide $582 million in financing to suppliers and buyers through a B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) model, attract 3,000 active users of its digital banking service for farmers, issue over 10,000 business cards for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and increase the share of cross-border supply chain financing to 20% of its loan portfolio.

The company identifies approximately 1 million micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine as the project's target audience.

During the presentation, an Activitis representative expressed his conviction that the recovery of the Ukrainian economy will largely depend on the availability of rapid financing for small and medium-sized businesses, which traditionally have limited access to credit resources.

"Ukraine's true recovery will not begin with ten major deals. It will begin with millions of small ones," he said.

According to the company representative, its primary target clients are businesses that face difficulties accessing traditional credit due to a lack of sufficient collateral or the complexity of banking procedures; the company aims to streamline the financing decision-making process as much as possible and conduct it online without paper-based documentation.

As previously reported, the WEAGRO platform was launched in March 2024 as an agricultural financing service for farms with land holdings of 50-750 hectares and suppliers of material and technical resources. It enables farmers to purchase seeds, crop protection products, fertilizers, equipment, and other resources with deferred payment, while suppliers receive payment immediately upon closing the deal.

The eDilo service was launched in March 2024 and is positioned as Ukraine's first B2B "Buy Now Pay Later" (BNPL) service for small and medium-sized businesses. It allows companies to pay for goods and services in installments, while the supplier receives payment immediately upon conclusion of the agreement. The service works with businesses across various sectors, including retail, construction, healthcare, HoReCa, and manufacturing.

In October 2025, Activitis and Piraeus Bank announced the launch of WEAGROBANK – a digital banking service for farmers that operates on Piraeus Bank's banking infrastructure.

Activitis was founded in 2013 and specializes in lending and factoring services. The company reports that its loan portfolio totals $115 million, its equity is $28 million, and more than 5,000 businesses have used its services.