EIB announces new support package for Ukraine worth over EUR 470 mln for housing, infrastructure and private sector strengthening

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk (Poland) announced a new support package for Ukraine worth over EUR 470 million to strengthen private sector investments and critical infrastructure, including housing and roads, bridges, and border infrastructure, the EIB press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, most of the financing is provided in the form of EIB loans backed by European Union guarantees.

"Every element of the support announced today comes together to help Ukraine rebuild faster and stronger. From housing and infrastructure to private investments and more effective project implementation, this package reflects the EIB’s long-term commitment to Ukraine and its European future," said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer, who oversees the Bank’s activities in Ukraine.

The core component is EUR 80 million that the EIB will allocate to the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, an EU-backed equity fund being developed with the Commission and several member states, which is expected to mobilize over EUR 1 billion in public and private equity capital. This fund, managed by Amber Infrastructure and Dragon Capital, is an important step in attracting institutional and private investments for Ukraine’s recovery. It will invest in Ukrainian companies and strategic projects in renewable energy, transport, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, and other sectors contributing to reconstruction, innovation, economic growth, and EU integration.

The package also includes a EUR 100 million loan for Ukreximbank, as well as EU guarantees for PrivatBank and Ukrgasbank, aimed at unlocking around EUR 500 million to finance nearly 10,000 Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), supporting green investments, energy efficiency, and enterprises affected by the war with Russia or operating near conflict zones.

"Ukraine is not waiting for peace to start rebuilding. It is repairing roads, restoring water supply systems, building houses, and supporting businesses while the war continues. Today’s agreements with the EIB Group will help Ukraine do more of this. And at the same time, move closer to the European Union," said European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

The support package also provides for the financing of critical infrastructure through the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine. It includes a EUR 50 million EIB loan, complemented by a EUR 50 million EU grant, for the construction of social housing in the cities of Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi, Lviv, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr. The financing is supplemented by technical assistance to support the program’s implementation. In the first phase, between 1,000 and 1,600 housing units are expected to be built, laying the foundation for future social housing programs across the country. Following this, the "Energy Efficient Public Buildings Renewal Program," which is being finalized for implementation by the Energy Efficiency Fund of Ukraine, will be rolled out.

An additional EU grant to the ministry worth EUR 25 million will accelerate the EIB’s EUR 100 million "Ukraine Water Recovery" initiative, which will help restore water supply and wastewater treatment systems across the country.

The new financing, which also includes a EUR 96 million loan for the repair of roads, bridges, and border infrastructure, is complemented by technical assistance to the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. The investments will strengthen the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, facilitating trade with Ukraine and deepening economic ties with the EU.

The EIB, the European Commission (EC), and the Government of Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing the Security and Connectivity Initiative, which provides a framework for accelerating Ukraine’s connectivity with the EU. The goal is to identify strategic priorities and direct future investments and advisory support into transport, energy, and digital infrastructure, helping to ensure secure and efficient connections for the movement of goods, people, energy, and data. The first measure of the Initiative will be the preparation of a new "Western Border Infrastructure of Ukraine" program to modernize border crossing points connecting Ukraine with the EU and Moldova.

"These agreements are investments in the resilience, recovery, and future integration of Ukraine with the European Union. Together with the European Investment Bank and the European Commission, we are rebuilding critical infrastructure, expanding social housing, restoring water supply systems, strengthening connectivity with Europe, and creating new opportunities for Ukrainian business," said Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Kuleba.

According to him, this support helps communities recover today, while laying the foundation for sustainable growth and reconstruction for decades to come.

In addition to financing, the assistance package includes new initiatives developed jointly with the EC, the Government of Ukraine, and partner international financial institutions to enhance reconstruction efforts. These include the Security and Connectivity Initiative, which will guide future investments and advisory support in transport, energy, and digital infrastructure; the GROUND (Governance Reform for the Operationalisation of Ukraine’s Reconstruction and Development) initiative to improve project preparation and implementation; and a joint document by the EIB and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) outlining priorities for Ukraine’s energy resilience, recovery, and integration with the EU energy market.

The GROUND initiative was presented at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine, held on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference. The first phase of the initiative helped identify ways to strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to more effectively implement reconstruction projects. Key areas include improving government coordination, project implementation, delivery mechanisms, and workforce development.

The EIB Group has been present in Ukraine since 2007. With these latest commitments, the EIB Group’s support for Ukraine reaches EUR 4.5 billion since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.