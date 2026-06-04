Ukrnafta's gas piston power generation projects of up to 60 MW to be supported by Finnish-Ukrainian Investment Fund – Shmyhal

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Nearly UAH 939 million will be allocated from the Finnish-Ukrainian Investment Fund for the development of distributed gas generation in Ukraine in accordance with a framework agreement between the two countries, announced First Deputy Prime Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal.

"The government made the corresponding decision based on a proposal from the Ministry of Energy as part of cooperation with Finland," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, this funding will, in particular, support projects at JSC Ukrnafta, which is currently developing its power generation business, primarily using its own gas production.

"We are talking about installing gas piston power generation in two regions: up to 40 MW in Ivano-Frankivsk region and up to 20 MW in Lviv region," he noted.

Shmyhal thanked the government for its decision and expressed gratitude to its Finnish partners for their trust and support.

As reported with reference to Shmyhal, Ukraine plans to commission 1.5 GW of new distributed gas generation this year, which is equivalent to the capacity installed during the entire Great War.