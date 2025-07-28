Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
18:45 28.07.2025

Polish Unimot invests EUR55 mln in fuel terminal in Ukraine

2 min read
Polish Unimot invests EUR55 mln in fuel terminal in Ukraine
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

The Polish Unimot S.A. plans to create a fuel and energy complex in Mostyska, Lviv region, with estimated investments of EUR55-60 million, said director of relations with state authorities in Ukraine Unimot S.A. Nazariy Voliansky.

"We have already bought land in western Ukraine, in Mostyska. This will be a large fuel and energy complex project, the fuel terminal will cost about EUR55-60 million," he said during the roundtable "Freedom for Business and New Investment Opportunities: How the Government, Regions, and Business are Launching Recovery" at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

He added that the company has already submitted an application to the Ministry of Economy to be recognized as a significant investor and expects to receive certain incentives from the state.

"We hope that we will receive them and start this project. It is currently in the stage of active preparation," he noted.

Voliansky specified that the indicated land plot "with a railway".

As reported, the European Union has decided to provide Ukraine with EUR76 million in grant aid for the construction of a Eurorail between Lviv and the border with Poland, Sknyliv-Mostyska II will be the first full-fledged section of the future direct railway connection with Europe by a European track.

Unimot S.A., founded in 2011, is an independent importer of liquid and gaseous fuels, offering diesel fuel, biofuel, liquefied gas, natural gas, electricity, motor oils and bitumen. It has been listed on the Main Market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2017. Since 2017, Unimot S.A. has been building a network of gas stations in Poland, and since 2019 in Ukraine under the AVIA brand, based on master franchise agreements.

Tags: #unimot #investments #lviv_region

MORE ABOUT

16:43 25.07.2025
Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

20:39 10.07.2025
IFC confirms EUR5 mln investment in Flyer One Ventures Fund V at URC2025

IFC confirms EUR5 mln investment in Flyer One Ventures Fund V at URC2025

15:16 10.07.2025
Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

13:30 09.07.2025
URCS held an information session for veterans

URCS held an information session for veterans

18:20 07.07.2025
Investments in primary housing will grow annually by 10-15% - expert

Investments in primary housing will grow annually by 10-15% - expert

16:53 24.06.2025
Poroshenko delivered equipment to air defence units and military training centres in Lviv region

Poroshenko delivered equipment to air defence units and military training centres in Lviv region

17:18 10.06.2025
Elevator with capacity of 30,000 tonnes, dry port to be built in Lviv region

Elevator with capacity of 30,000 tonnes, dry port to be built in Lviv region

09:31 06.06.2025
Industrial facility damaged, power disruptions reported in Ukraine's Lviv region

Industrial facility damaged, power disruptions reported in Ukraine's Lviv region

20:57 30.05.2025
Growth of capital investments in Ukraine in Q1 2025 slows down to 32.5%

Growth of capital investments in Ukraine in Q1 2025 slows down to 32.5%

20:41 28.05.2025
Philip Morris invests UAH 60 mln in construction of shelter in Lviv region

Philip Morris invests UAH 60 mln in construction of shelter in Lviv region

HOT NEWS

Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

KSE to invest $10 mln in transforming Kyiv Golf Club into world-class university campus – KSE President

KSE university in Ukraine aims to raise investment per student to $10,000 – KSE President

Zelenskyy: For every $2 invested in our long-range capabilities, we’re already receiving almost $10 in Russian losses

Zelenskyy discusses investment in Ukraine with top managers in Davos

LATEST

Ukraine could receive about $78 billion in international support in 2025-2026 – Dragon Capital chief economist

Anti-corruption law changes threaten Ukraine defense funding – media

Varus invests $30 mln in creating separate platform for delivering grocery sets – co-owner

Defense Builder accelerator launches syndicated investments from $1,000 in Ukrainian defense startups

Zelenskyy to discuss increased air defense supplies with German FM

EBRD and EIB plan to provide EUR100 mln to Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I

Turkish Onur Group plans to invest $450 mln in construction of 690 MW of new generation in Ukraine by 2030

Industrial park based on Quadruple Helix model with investments of UAH 6 bln to be constructed in Vinnytsia

European DFIs, private investors to join EU-coordinated structured investment fund for Ukraine

U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund not intended for social investments

AD
AD