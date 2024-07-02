Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out specific dates of deliveries of additional Patriot systems from USA to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is paying a visit to the United States, to find out the specific dates of delivery of additional Patriot air defense systems, which have been agreed with the American side.

“I have also instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, who is currently visiting the United States, to seek specific dates: when the additional Patriot systems, the ones we have agreed with our partners, will be delivered,” Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

The Head of State also said that he had also heard the report of the head of foreign intelligence Oleh Ivaschenko on Tuesday. “A clear range of issues – about the threats we face and the opportunities we can seize. There are some good prospects,” the President noted.