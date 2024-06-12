Facts

15:56 12.06.2024

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN KRYVY RIH, AIR RAID ALERT ANNOUNCED IN CITY

1 min read

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN KRYVY RIH, AIR RAID ALERT ANNOUNCED IN CITY

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

Sullivan announces signing of security agreement between Ukraine, USA at G7 summit this week – Yermak

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

Lysak reports missile strike against Kryvy Rih

AD
AD
AD
AD