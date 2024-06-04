Facts

17:47 04.06.2024

Avdiyivka-Pokrovsk sector has remained probable main effort of Russian forces over last 72 hours – UK Defense Intelligence

1 min read
Avdiyivka-Pokrovsk sector has remained probable main effort of Russian forces over last 72 hours – UK Defense Intelligence
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past 72 hours, the Avdiyivka-Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk region has remained the probable main effort of Russian forces, however, the occupiers have made no significant gains there, the UK Ministry of Defense has said in the latest intelligence updates issued on Tuesday.

"The Avdiyivka-Pokrovsk sector has remained the probable main effort of Russian forces over last 72 hours, with a high level of operational activity. Russian forces made minor gains, in the northern part of this sector toward the villages of Sokol and Yevhenivka. On a parallel axis approximately 3km further south Russian forces are likely approaching the outskirts of the village of Novoselivka Persha," the UK Defense Intelligence said on X Social Network.

The Russian forces have made no significant gains despite heavy attacks against Ukrainian positions west of the village of Netailove. The village of Nevelske have reportedly been repelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the village likely remains in Ukrainian hands.

"Over the next week this sector is likely to remain an area of significant operational focus as Russian forces attempts to maintain operational tempo in the face of heavy losses," it said.

AD

HOT NEWS

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

Peace looks like making sure Russia never occupies Ukraine, and doesn't mean NATO membership for country – Biden

Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

LATEST

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

Hackers attack govt, defense workers via Signal

Nova Poshta plans to install another 500 shelters in branches, terminals

Canada imposes sanctions against associates of Ukrainian ex-president Yanukovych

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

IMI survey: 58% of Ukrainian journalists' psychological state worsened

Upper house of Swiss parliament rejects CHF 5 bln aid plan for Ukraine due to 'debt brake'

Russians drop about 300 aerial bombs in Vovchansk area since May 10 – Khortytsia group

Rada approves Zelenskyy's proposal to remove from adopted bill norm on employer's right to dismiss employee for non-informing about ties with persons in Russia, occupation

AD
AD
AD
AD