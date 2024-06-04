Avdiyivka-Pokrovsk sector has remained probable main effort of Russian forces over last 72 hours – UK Defense Intelligence

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past 72 hours, the Avdiyivka-Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk region has remained the probable main effort of Russian forces, however, the occupiers have made no significant gains there, the UK Ministry of Defense has said in the latest intelligence updates issued on Tuesday.

"The Avdiyivka-Pokrovsk sector has remained the probable main effort of Russian forces over last 72 hours, with a high level of operational activity. Russian forces made minor gains, in the northern part of this sector toward the villages of Sokol and Yevhenivka. On a parallel axis approximately 3km further south Russian forces are likely approaching the outskirts of the village of Novoselivka Persha," the UK Defense Intelligence said on X Social Network.

The Russian forces have made no significant gains despite heavy attacks against Ukrainian positions west of the village of Netailove. The village of Nevelske have reportedly been repelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the village likely remains in Ukrainian hands.

"Over the next week this sector is likely to remain an area of significant operational focus as Russian forces attempts to maintain operational tempo in the face of heavy losses," it said.