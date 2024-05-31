Facts

18:52 31.05.2024

Zelenskyy thanks President of Finland, PM of Denmark for confirming participation in Global Peace Summit

1 min read
Zelenskyy thanks President of Finland, PM of Denmark for confirming participation in Global Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Stockholm held meetings with President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, discussed with them preparations for the upcoming Global Peace Summit and thanked them for confirming their participation in it.

"Had a meeting with President of Finland Alexander Stubb and the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit in Stockholm," the President of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Zelenskyy also said he informed his interlocutors about the situation on the battlefield and the defense needs of Ukraine.

"We discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit and the importance of the widest possible representation of the countries of the world at it. Thank you for confirming participation in the summit and comprehensive assistance to Ukraine," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

