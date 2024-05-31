Zelenskyy, PMs of Norway, Iceland discuss Peace Summit, defense cooperation, support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, as well as Prime Ministers of Denmark, Norway and Iceland Matt Frederiksen, Jonas Gahr Støre and Bjarni Benediktsson.

As reported on the presidential website on Friday, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.

"The head of the Ukrainian state thanked these countries for their comprehensive assistance since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The president informed the leaders about the situation on the battlefield and the defense needs of Ukraine," the office said.

The head of the Ukrainian state thanked the Prime Minister of Norway for his assistance within the framework of the multi-year Nansen program for 2023-2027 and noted Norway's contribution to strengthening the air and missile defense of Ukraine. "Thank you to Norway for its active participation in the coalition of modern combat aircraft and for the clear signal that Norwegian F-16s will definitely be in Ukrainian skies," Zelenskyy said.

During a meeting with the Prime Minister of Iceland, he noted the recent acceptance by the government of this country of long-term support for Ukraine for 2024-2028.

Zelenskyy thanked the President of Finland for the defense assistance packages already provided, as well as for his willingness to participate in the restoration of Ukraine. The parties discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between countries in the defense sector.

Zelenskyy discussed with all the leaders preparations for the first, inaugural Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and the importance of the broadest representation of the world's countries at it. The President of Ukraine thanked Finland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland for confirming their participation in the Summit and their willingness to actively work on the implementation of the Peace Formula.