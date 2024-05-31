Facts

18:38 31.05.2024

Limited U.S. permission to strike Russia is step forward to protect Ukraine's border areas – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Limited U.S. permission to strike Russia is step forward to protect Ukraine's border areas – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Friday morning that he had received U.S. permission for the limited use of American weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, but did not disclose other details.

"We've got a message from the American side early in the morning today. I got this message from my military guys, but I can't tell you the details about it," he said at a press conference in Stockholm following the third Ukraine-Nordic summit.

"I want to see in practice what will be, but I still think anyway this is some step forward to that goal which we discussed before, to make possibility to defend our people who live in the villages through the border line," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian Presidential Press Secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told The Guardian that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had allowed Ukraine to use American weapons to strike military targets in the Russian Federation, but only in border areas with Kharkiv region. According to the decision, Ukraine can use U.S.-supplied HIMARS missile systems to strike Russian soldiers and command posts.

AD

HOT NEWS

Farewell ceremony for Interfax-Ukraine Director General Oleksandr Martynenko held in Kyiv

Ukraine today does not know whether there will be restrictions on use of F-16 – Zelenskyy

NATO summit to not be productive without resolving issue of inviting Ukraine to organization – Zelenskyy

SBU drones hit enemy radar Sky worth $100 mln in Crimea – source

Zelenskyy: Seventy-five people returned from Russian captivity

LATEST

Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

Klitschko: Kyiv preparing for difficult winter given large-scale damage to energy infrastructure

Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

BES exposes fraud sunflower export scheme via Odesa customs, state budget fails to receive UAH 13 mln

Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

Some EUR 58 mln already collected within IT coalition, Spain joins

Zelenskyy, PM of Sweden discuss development of defense cooperation, Peace Summit, European integration

Zelenskyy thanks President of Finland, PM of Denmark for confirming participation in Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy, PMs of Norway, Iceland discuss Peace Summit, defense cooperation, support for Ukraine

Farewell ceremony for Interfax-Ukraine Director General Oleksandr Martynenko held in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD