Limited U.S. permission to strike Russia is step forward to protect Ukraine's border areas – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Friday morning that he had received U.S. permission for the limited use of American weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, but did not disclose other details.

"We've got a message from the American side early in the morning today. I got this message from my military guys, but I can't tell you the details about it," he said at a press conference in Stockholm following the third Ukraine-Nordic summit.

"I want to see in practice what will be, but I still think anyway this is some step forward to that goal which we discussed before, to make possibility to defend our people who live in the villages through the border line," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian Presidential Press Secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told The Guardian that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had allowed Ukraine to use American weapons to strike military targets in the Russian Federation, but only in border areas with Kharkiv region. According to the decision, Ukraine can use U.S.-supplied HIMARS missile systems to strike Russian soldiers and command posts.