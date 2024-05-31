Facts

Ukraine today does not know whether there will be restrictions on use of F-16 – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine today does not know whether there will be restrictions on the use of the F-16s.

"For today, I do not know the details of how we can use our future jets F-16. The good step is that we will have them, and some of them we will have this year... I am not sure that as for today we have a possibility to use these jets on the territory of Russia," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with participants in the Ukraine-Nordic summit.

At the same time, in his opinion, the use of any Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation is a matter of time.

"Otherwise, this is not about a just peace," Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, he stated that if they use their aircraft only from Russian territory, this is the answer to whether we can use them (Western aircraft).

According to Zelenskyy, since the arrival of the F-16 for training the Ukrainian military, the biggest problem remains time.

Zelenskyy said that if we start training after the F-16s arrive, it will at least take one year or more. So he thinks the strongest solution would be to train in parallel with the F-16 program and train on the Swedish airplanes.

