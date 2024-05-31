Germany allows Ukraine to hit Russia with provided weapons due to offensive on Kharkiv – media

The federal government gives Ukraine permission to use weapons supplied by Germany against military targets in Russia, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in Berlin.

"In recent weeks, Russia has been preparing, coordinating and carrying out attacks from positions in the border area, in particular in Kharkiv region," the DPA and Suddeutsche Zeitung news agency quoted him as saying.

The representative added that both sides are convinced that, in accordance with international law, Ukraine has the right to defend itself against these attacks.

"It (Ukraine) can also use weapons supplied for this purpose, in accordance with its international legal obligations, including weapons supplied by us," Hebestreit said.

The DPA pointed out that theoretically several weapons supplied from Germany could be used to respond to Russian attacks from the border area, these include, for example, the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer and Mars II rocket launchers.

As reported, the U.S. government confirmed last night that it had given Ukraine permission for the limited use of American weapons against targets in Russia, but this only applies to counterattacks to protect Kharkiv. On May 29 and May 30, intensive discussions on the use of Western weapons took place between the United States, France, Great Britain and Germany at the level of national security advisers.