Russian troops hit eight settlements of Zaporizhia region 303 times a day, with destruction reported – regional authorities

The Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhia region 303 times a day, eight settlements were under fire, head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday morning.

In addition, there were six reports of the destruction of housing. Civilians were not injured.