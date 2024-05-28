Facts

13:54 28.05.2024

Russian troops hit eight settlements of Zaporizhia region 303 times a day, with destruction reported – regional authorities

The Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhia region 303 times a day, eight settlements were under fire, head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday morning.

"During the day, the occupiers struck Zaporizhia region 303 times. There were eight settlements under enemy fire," the message says.

In addition, there were six reports of the destruction of housing. Civilians were not injured.

