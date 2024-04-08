Budgetary funding for Ukrzaliznytsia not to be allocated in 2024 – board chairman

JSC Ukrazaliznytsia will not receive funding from the state budget in 2024; at the same time, in 2023 it decreased by 58% compared to 2022, to UAH 4.179 billion, as follows from a presentation to journalists by Board Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Liaschenko.

In 2022, UAH 10.095 billion was allocated from the state budget for Ukrzaliznytsia. Funds were allocated for the uninterrupted functioning of railway transport under martial law, as well as for carrying out emergency restoration work at railway infrastructure facilities, repairing traction and rolling stock, and paying wages, Ukrzaliznytsia said.

In addition, funds allocated from the state budget financed the design and implementation of work to restore the European standard 1435 mm railway track from the Chop station to the Uzhgorod station, leading to the platform of the Uzhgorod railway station. UAH 6 million was allocated for these purposes. Another almost UAH 83 million were used as post-payment for a batch of passenger cars delivered under the contract concluded in 2021.

Of the UAH 4.179 billion received from the state budget in 2023, UAH 1.905 billion was prepayment for passenger cars in accordance with the supply agreement dated 2023, UAH 1.736 billion was post-payment for passenger cars under the supply agreement dated 2021; UAH 538 million was used for financing of infrastructure projects.

In addition, part of the funds was allocated for the reconstruction of structures with electrification of the Vasylkiv - Vasylkiv II, Cherkasy – Taras Shevchenko; reconstruction of the railway track on the section State Border - Mostyska II - Sknyliv (Lviv) with the construction of a new terminal at Sknyliv station; construction of a railway road bridge across the Dnipro River in Kyiv (with approaches) on the Kyiv-Moskovsky - Darnytsia railway section.