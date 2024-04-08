Zelenskyy: Ukraine provides partners with all info on countering possible Russian offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Russian offensive after calling up additional 300,000 people can be neutralized.

"According to our information, according to our intelligence, on June 1: they should be ready to mobilize 300,000. Since they don't have much discipline, they may not have time to mobilize 300,000 before June 1. But, nevertheless, we must rely on the data that we have," he said in an interview aired on the telethon on Saturday.

According to the president, "it is advisable to make the appropriate preconditions, to carry out retaliatory strikes on the areas where the Russian military is concentrated in order to disrupt their counter-offensive actions. I'll tell you straight, without any unnecessary details: we passed all this information on to our partners."

"The biggest tragedy for us is that our villages were destroyed, especially in the direction of the east. Avdiyivka. Along the borders of Kharkiv region, Sumy region - most of them were destroyed there and they did not stop trying to occupy one or another of our areas. But, nevertheless, as of today they have been stopped," Zelenskyy said.

Today, he said, "the situation is complex, but, nevertheless, stabilized. The enemy is not advancing. Where he takes steps forward, ours repel and put pressure, he moves back. And, on the contrary, our guys are taking steps some ahead."