Ukraine will develop a platform for external education of children abroad – MP Roman Hryshchuk

Ukraine will develop a platform for external education of children staying abroad, Member of Parliament of Ukraine Roman Hryshchuk has said.

Hryshchuk chairs the parliament’s subcommittee on life-long education and extracurricular education and adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to the provisions of European Union law.

"We have to understand that children who are abroad, who are now 6 years old, do not have their school in Ukraine. Their native school is in Poland, in Germany, or where they went for the first time... The number of these children will grow," Hryshchuk said on Wednesday during the forum "Current situation and prospects of refugees from Ukraine: from emergency response to return and (re)integration," and event sponsored by the Ukrainian Red Cross.

"It's been six months since we switched from the paradigm of returning children to Ukraine, to the approach we have to keep in touch with the family, with the child," he said, adding that the state needs to keep in touch with such families and children so that they receive additional knowledge from the Ukrainian component. In addition, a significant problem remains the number of children whom the state does not see in either the domestic or foreign education system.

As previously reported, Ukraine is introducing an updated form of distance education for Ukrainian schoolchildren who are abroad. Pupils are offered to study not all subjects, but "the Ukrainian component of the school curriculum." According to the project, such training will take only 6-8 study hours per week. The rest of the subjects will be studied by the children in the schools of the countries where they are currently located, and this part of their education will be automatically credited at the end of the year. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the introduction of a shortened distance learning program aims to reduce the burden on schoolchildren who have to keep up with two educational programs, both Ukrainian and foreign.