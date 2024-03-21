Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion: two settlements liberated, Putin's army loses a lot of equipment and soldiers

The Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Siberian Battalion in their joint statement informed about the results of the limited military operation in Belgorod and Kursk regions.

"The Russian militia liberated two settlements from the Putin regime in a few days. Putin's army lost a huge amount of equipment and over a thousand of its soldiers, who were thrown to slaughter under our guns in a panic. But as a result, even at a critical moment for his power - the days of the presidential election - the entire Putin army could not resist us," the Telegram channel says.

The statement says that the Kremlin failed to hold elections in the regions where the real war was taking place.

"Citizens of Belgorod and Kursk regions did not go to the polling stations under the bombs of Putin's aviation and artillery fire. No one in their right mind can then claim that Putin was ‘elected’ legitimately. Vladimir Putin has lost the remnants of his legitimacy, and power is slipping out of his hands. He controls fewer and fewer processes in Russia, Russians see this and more and more compatriots join our ranks," the volunteers note.

The Liberation Movement also stated: "We're going to other cities soon."

"We call on Russians from all countries, people of all nationalities to join us and fight together against Putin's dictatorship. Only with arms in our hands, being together, we will definitely win and create a new Russia: a strong, peaceful and respected country, of which it is not a shame to be a citizen," the statement says.