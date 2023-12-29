OWNER OF MAJOR ALCOHOL HOLDINGS IN UKRAINE CHERNIAK SUSPECTED OF FINANCING RUSSIA'S ARMED AGGRESSION – SBU
OWNER OF MAJOR ALCOHOL HOLDINGS IN UKRAINE CHERNIAK SUSPECTED OF FINANCING RUSSIA'S ARMED AGGRESSION – SBU
OWNER OF MAJOR ALCOHOL HOLDINGS IN UKRAINE CHERNIAK SUSPECTED OF FINANCING RUSSIA'S ARMED AGGRESSION – SBU
British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine
Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba
Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration
Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service