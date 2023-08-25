Facts

11:58 25.08.2023

Russians preparing pseudo-elections in occupied part of Zaporizhia region - General Staff

In one of the temporarily occupied settlements of Zaporizhia region, the occupation authorities are planning to hold pseudo-elections in a mixed format: demonstrative voting at polling stations and bypassing apartments and houses, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The house-to-house inspection is supposed to begin in advance. Starting from August 30 of this year, representatives of the occupation authorities will begin to bypass the apartments to collect votes. In addition, there are people in this region who are brought from the territory of the Russian Federation and settled in abandoned houses of local residents. This fact is connected with the preparation of vote fraud and the creation of the right image for the Russian media," the report published on Facebook says.

There is also increasing pressure on the local population to obtain Russian passports. In particular, the requirement is introduced that payment for utilities, Internet and mobile phone is impossible without Russian citizenship.

"In order to increase pressure on the local population in this region, there is an increase in the number of Chechen servicemen who behave very aggressively and harshly treat the violation of curfew by the local population," the General Staff informed.

