Klitschko, German Finance Minister discuss further assistance to Ukraine

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko met with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who arrived in Kyiv on a working visit.

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine and Kyiv and further support for Ukraine's struggle against the Russian aggressor. In particular, they talked about financial and assistance in the supply of weapons. I said Ukraine is in dire need of the necessary weapons. These are air defense systems and long-range weapons. We are counting on our partners understanding of the situation, that we cannot delay," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, Lindner, in turn, said Germany will continue to support Ukraine, because he is convinced that the task of the civilized world is to do everything so that Ukraine wins the war unleashed by Russia, otherwise the threat from the Russian aggressor will hang over the whole of Europe for a long time to come.