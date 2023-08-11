All regional military commissars to be fired – Zelenskyy

All regional military commissars will be dismissed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Friday after a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

"We are dismissing all regional military commissars. This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," he said.

He said, people "who have gone through the front or who cannot be in the trenches because they have lost their health, lost their limbs, but have retained their dignity and do not have cynicism," would be appointed. "They can be trusted with this recruitment system," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, "every military commissar against who there is a criminal proceeding will be fully and fairly liable. Dismissed military commissars and other officials who have epaulettes and for who no evidence of a crime or violation has been found, if they want to keep their epaulettes and prove their dignity, they go to the front."

But, he stressed, "the army is not and will never be a substitute for criminal punishment. Officials who mixed up shoulder straps and benefits are definitely on trial."

According to the president, a total of 112 criminal proceedings have been initiated against officials of military registration and enlistment offices. Some 33 suspicions - regional military commissariats, workers of military medical commissions, and other officials.

"Abuse in different areas - Donetsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Kyiv, Lviv. Someone took cash, someone - cryptocurrency. Illegal enrichment, legalization of illegally obtained funds, illegal benefits, illegal transfer of military conscripts across the border," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "the National Security and Defense Council meeting on this issue will be held in two weeks. Currently - verification, preparation, and proposals."