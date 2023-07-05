Tarnavsky: Russian forces specifically target Western equipment, it's their priority

Commander of Tavria Operational and Strategic Group Oleksandr Tarnavsky has said that the situation in the south is stable, however, the defense forces of Ukraine have faced total mining of fields, anti-tank weapons and the enemy's large-scale operations from the air.

"The main thing is that we haven't reached our full potential," he said in an interview with ABC News.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukrainian forces are facing "massive minefields" in the south.

"It's a fierce stand-off with the enemy who uses minefields, anti-tank weapons. They conduct large-scale operations from the air, they launch air and missile strikes. The Russians specifically target Western equipment. They are trying to destroy as many vehicles as possible. It's a priority for them," the commander said.

Speaking about the threat of Russia using nuclear weapon, the general said that he is not worried about a nuclear strike.

"Of course, we have to take into account the fact that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus or will be stationed there. So, we have to factor that in when drawing up our future plans and forecasts. But it doesn't frighten me at all," Tarnavsky said.