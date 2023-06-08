Facts

20:25 08.06.2023

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN UMAN – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir drops below 'dead' point, reaches 12.5 m

Active fighting continues in southern Ukraine, enemy actively defending in Zaporizhia direction – dpty defense minister

Eight people injured in enemy shelling of Kherson - Interior Ministry

Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

Level of water in Kakhovka Reservoir decreasing to 12.7 m after which pumping of water to ZNPP impossible

Russia attacks Beryslav district with guided aerial bombs, woman killed – Kherson prosecutor's office

Kuleba: Ukraine to soon receive NATO assistance to overcome consequences of Russian terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

Some 2,334 people evacuated from flooding zone, shelling of occupiers continues – Interior Ministry

Russia rotates ships on combat duty in Black Sea

Defense forces carry out 24 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Number of casualties after shelling of Kherson rises to nine – regional authorities

Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

Kyivvodokanal denies allegations of cholera bacillus in water

