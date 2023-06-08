EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN UMAN – TELEGRAM CHANNELS
Active fighting continues in southern Ukraine, enemy actively defending in Zaporizhia direction – dpty defense minister
Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access
Russia attacks Beryslav district with guided aerial bombs, woman killed – Kherson prosecutor's office
Kuleba: Ukraine to soon receive NATO assistance to overcome consequences of Russian terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP
Defense forces carry out 24 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff
Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones
