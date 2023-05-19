Restoration of three high-rise buildings begins in Kyiv region as part of UNITED24 fundraising platform – authorities

In Kyiv region, work has begun on the restoration of multi-apartment residential buildings as part of the Rebuild Ukraine direction of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration has reported.

"It is about three out of 18 houses in the region, damaged by Russian invaders. These are objects in the settlements of Myla, Buzova, and Hostomel," Head of the Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko said.

Together with Deputy Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Natalia Kozlovska and UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Cilliers, he got acquainted with the progress of construction work in Myla on Friday.

"A few months ago, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, the Ministry of Infrastructure, and the UNDP signed a memorandum of cooperation and large-scale restoration of 18 high-rise buildings. The project will return more than 4,000 residents to their homes. The approximate cost of restoring 18 houses is UAH 800 million. We are grateful to UNITED24 ambassadors, international partners, and everyone who joined the fundraiser," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

As Kravchenko said, it is about rebuilding three houses in Hostomel, four in Dmytrivka, four in Borodianka, and seven in Irpin communities. All work will be carried out taking into account modern restoration principles, in particular, thermal modernization.

Another requirement is transparency and accountability of all processes. Online cameras are installed at each facility: everyone can follow the link to see how the work is being carried out.

The head of the Regional Military Administration said the restoration of three high-rise buildings started this week. On others, the work will be carried out in stages soon and should be completed by the end of the year.

He recalled that during the hostilities in Kyiv region, destruction was recorded in 46 territorial communities out of 69. Critical destruction is in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Borodianka, Makariv, Dmytrivka, and Velyka Dymerka communities.

"We are facing a clear task from the president and the government: to create all conditions so that people can return to their homes as soon as possible. And most importantly, that living conditions are comfortable," Kravchenko said.