Antarctic expedition sent to Akademik Vernadsky station soon after Russia's full-scale invasion returns to Ukraine

The 27th Ukrainian Antarctic expedition has returned home, the wintering team arrived from Warsaw to Kyiv on Friday, according to a statement on Facebook page of the National Antarctic Scientific Center of Ukraine.

"Their trip from Antarctica to Ukraine lasted for almost a month. On April 7, the team departed from the Akademik Vernadsky Station to the South African Republic on board of our research and survey vessel Noosfera. The ship arrived at the Cape Town Port on April 29 and from there they reached Kyiv by places and ground transport on [April] 27," it said.

During the year at the Akademik Vernadsky Station, the expedition conducted research and observations on three main directions: geophysics, biology, meteorology, as well as ensured the work of the station.

Participants of a seasonal expedition that worked during the Antarctic summer returned together with the winter team. These are, in particular, technical specialists who carried out seasonal works to modernize the station.

Director of the National Antarctic Scientific Center Yevhen Dyky said it was the first expedition sent to the Akademik Vernadsky Station after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Some of its members had to leave Kharkiv, Kyiv region and other regions where hostilities were already held at that time.

"Unfortunately, in wartime, the polar explorers do not return publicly to the office of the National Center that was destroyed by a Russian missile and still has not been restored in full. However, we believe that very soon time will come when we will be able to meet them together in native Boryspil, and Noosfera – in Odesa Port," he said.

Currently, the 28th Ukrainian Antarctic expedition has started its work and will carry it out this year.