Facts

20:52 04.05.2023

UAV shot down during air-raid sirens in Kyiv – local authorities

UAV shot down during air-raid sirens in Kyiv – local authorities

During the last air-raid sirens in the Ukrainian capital, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed, there is no information about the victims or damage, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko has said.

"During the recent air-raid sirens over Kyiv, an unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted. The object was shot down by forces and means of air defense. There is no information on casualties or damage to housing stock or infrastructure. The information is being specified," the administration said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

