UAV shot down during air-raid sirens in Kyiv – local authorities

"During the recent air-raid sirens over Kyiv, an unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted. The object was shot down by forces and means of air defense. There is no information on casualties or damage to housing stock or infrastructure. The information is being specified," the administration said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.