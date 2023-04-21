Facts

19:20 21.04.2023

State resources directed primarily to de-occupation of territories

State resources are directed primarily to the de-occupation of territories and the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Everyone in Ukraine should understand that the main task of the state is the de-occupation of our territories, the return of our lands and our people from Russian captivity. State resources are directed primarily to this task," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

The head of state thanked everyone who creates jobs in Ukraine, pays taxes, who stayed in Ukraine and supports the work of their enterprises, as well as everyone who organizes fundraising for soldiers and for restoration, both within the country and abroad.

In addition, he expressed gratitude to each and every one who, at state defense enterprises and in business, produces weapons and ammunition, drones, who repairs and creates equipment, in particular for mine clearance.

Zelenskyy also said the number one priority right now is the front line. In this regard, new brigades and units are being actively prepared.

"We are actively preparing new brigades and subunits that will still prove themselves at the front. The issue of their provision, training, integration into the general Defense Plan – we add important details every time at the Headquarters meetings," the president said.

