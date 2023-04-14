Zelenskyy tasks Maliuk, Budanov to "permanently destroy occupiers"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk and Chief of the Main Intelligence Department of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and ordered them to "permanently destroy occupiers".

"I have been in touch with the military during the day and held a meeting with SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk and a meeting with Chief of the Main Intelligence Department Budanov. The key task is permanent destruction of the occupiers, 'subtracting' of their logistics and any potential in the occupied territories, preparations for our active operations, and counter-assault activities," the head of state said in a video address on Friday.

"I am grateful to all our soldiers who ensure this, who remember that for every Russian strike on our cities and villages, and on our position, for every killing of Ukrainians, the occupier must suffer as noticeable losses as possible," Zelenskyy said.