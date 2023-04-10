Russian missile terror against Ukraine's energy sector finally fails

Russian missile terror against Ukraine's energy infrastructure has finally failed, and Moscow seems to have abandoned these efforts, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Institute notes that in October 2022, the Russian Federation set a goal to destroy the Ukrainian energy sector before winter.

“However, the series of large-scale Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructure failed to achieve the assessed Russian aims of causing a humanitarian disaster, weakening Ukrainian military capabilities, and forcing Ukraine to negotiate. State-run Russian media acknowledged this failure on March 1,” the report reads.

ISW analysts cited data from the UK Ministry of Defense, which indicates that the frequency of massive shelling has decreased since March 2023.

It is also reported that Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said on April 8 that Ukraine is resuming energy exports for the first time since October 11, 2022.