Facts

20:49 10.04.2023

Russian missile terror against Ukraine's energy sector finally fails

1 min read
Russian missile terror against Ukraine's energy sector finally fails

Russian missile terror against Ukraine's energy infrastructure has finally failed, and Moscow seems to have abandoned these efforts, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Institute notes that in October 2022, the Russian Federation set a goal to destroy the Ukrainian energy sector before winter.

“However, the series of large-scale Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructure failed to achieve the assessed Russian aims of causing a humanitarian disaster, weakening Ukrainian military capabilities, and forcing Ukraine to negotiate. State-run Russian media acknowledged this failure on March 1,” the report reads.

ISW analysts cited data from the UK Ministry of Defense, which indicates that the frequency of massive shelling has decreased since March 2023.

It is also reported that Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said on April 8 that Ukraine is resuming energy exports for the first time since October 11, 2022.

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy appoints head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration – decree

Reznikov: Time crucial for us when preparing for counteroffensive

Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

100 Ukrainians, incl defenders of Mariupol, returned according to swap procedure

Rada appeals to NATO member states to support Ukraine's accession to Alliance

LATEST

Zelenskyy appoints head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration – decree

Invaders’ offensive potential on entire front line continues to decline – ISW

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down one enemy helicopter, six drones, destroy one ammunition depot over past day

Enemy's offensive simultaneously going on in four directions, fiercest battles in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Avdiyivka – Maliar

Russians increasing number of checkpoints, patrols, inspections in temporarily occupied territories – General Staff

Another fifty-six deputies of Russia’s State Duma, who voted for independence of ‘LPR/DPR,’ to be tried in absentia in Ukraine

Wagner fighters exhausted by Ukrainian forces: Enemy forced to involve special forces, amphibious assault units in battles for Bakhmut – Syrsky

Rada intends to include history of Ukraine, foreign language in final certification for general secondary education

Zelenskyy discusses security cooperation with Greek PM

Ukraine repatriates five more seriously wounded Russian POWs

AD
AD
AD
AD