Court chooses measure of restraint for Metropolitan of UOC (MP) Pavel in form of round-the-clock house arrest for two months

Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv on Saturday evening chose Metropolitan of the UOC (MP), rector of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Pavel (Peter Lebed) a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for a period of 60 days, the prosecutor's office of Kyiv region told Interfax-Ukraine.

The court also ordered the Metropolitan of the UOC-MP to wear an electronic bracelet.

According to the ruling read out by the judge, the suspect will serve house arrest at the place of residence in Kyiv region (Boryspil district); must come to the investigator, the prosecutor in this court proceeding, the investigating judge or to the court upon request; refrain from communicating with witnesses in this criminal proceeding; deposit your passport (passports) with the appropriate state authorities for traveling abroad, other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.

The court denied other motions.

An electronic bracelet was put on the suspect in the courtroom.

As reported, the State Security Service of Ukraine said it had collected a reasonable evidence base on the involvement of the Metropolitan of the UOC (MP) Pavel in inciting religious hatred, justifying and denying the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

"It has been established that Lebed, in his public speeches, repeatedly insulted the religious feelings of Ukrainians, humiliated the views of believers of other faiths and tried to form hostile attitudes towards them, and also made statements that justified or denied the actions of the aggressor country. linguistic expertise," the SBU press center said.

Lebed was informed of suspicion under part 1 of article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs) and part 1 of article 436-2 (justification, denial of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants). Investigative actions were carried out at the place of residence and temporary stay of the defendant.