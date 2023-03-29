Facts

20:54 29.03.2023

Yaroslav Kurbakov appointed head of patrol police of Kyiv



Police Major Yaroslav Kurbakov has been appointed as new head of Kyiv Patrol Police Department, Kyiv Patrol Police Department reports.

"Today, on March 29, the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, introduced new head of Kyiv Patrol Police Department, Police Major Yaroslav Kurbakov," Kyiv Patrol Police said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is reported that from March 2020 until that time, Kurbakov held the position of deputy head of the department - head of the department of the duty service of the department. Kubrakov has been in the ranks of patrol service since 2015.

