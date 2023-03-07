Facts

21:01 07.03.2023

Head of Tajikistan discusses economic reform support for energy sector with World Bank vice president

The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon discussed issues of current cooperation and prospective interaction with Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia, Anna Bjerde, the republic's presidential press service said.

Support for continuing economic reforms was noted, as was financing for the development of the energy sector and ensuring food security, the report said. In addition, in the context of the difficult geopolitical situation in the world and the increasing effects of its consequences, it has been recognized that it is necessary to carry out continuous reforms to prevent and reduce risks and factors that negatively affect the national economy.

During the conversation, there was also an exchange of views on attracting investments from development partners in the areas of healthcare, education, and the social protection of the population, the report said.

As of today, the World Bank has provided $1.54 billion in financing for 24 projects in Tajikistan. Since 1996, the republic has received more than $2.72 billion in the form of grants from the International Development Association, which is part of the World Bank, and preferential loans.

