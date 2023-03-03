Facts

18:42 03.03.2023

Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents confirm support of each state to choose its own path, security measures – declaration

2 min read
Presidents of Ukraine and Latvia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Egils Levits, confirmed their firm support for the principles of international law, the inviolability of borders and the right of each state to choose its own path and security measures.

As stated in the joint declaration published on Friday, signed in Lviv, they “reiterate their demand that the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

The declaration notes “the readiness to remain fully committed to the policy of non-recognition of illegal annexation of Ukraine’s territories by Russia; the importance of cooperating at the UN General Assembly and other UN bodies, in view of the extensive work done at the level of the UN in addressing the Russian aggression against Ukraine; deplore the dire human rights and humanitarian consequences of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine.”

“The Republic of Latvia will continue to promote the EU and Allies’ strong and effective political and material support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring the ability of the Ukrainian state to effectively defend its territories on land, at sea and in the air,” the text reads.

“Ukraine and the Republic of Latvia express readiness to hold bilateral consultations on addressing Ukraine’s security concerns prior to NATO membership; following the 2022 Three Seas Initiative (3SI) Summit and Business Forum in Riga, Ukraine and the Republic of Latvia emphasize the importance of multi-layer involvement of Ukraine as a partner in 3SI activities,” the declaration says.

