Ukrainian FM on communication with Global South: Each country is individual, one needs to talk to them with great respect

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba noted that there is a broad perception that the countries of the Global South “are against Ukraine and for the Russian Federation,” but in fact “there are much more nuances,” and each country is individual.

“I have three simple rules that I try to follow when communicating with the countries of the Global South … First, you need to talk to them. The more communication, the more they learn about the problems,” the minister said, speaking online at the Soft Power summit in London.

The second rule, according to Kuleba, is to speak with the Global South with great respect, since most of these countries are traumatized by their history.

He added that it is important “not to take things for granted.”

“Sometimes one needs to start with the alphabet to create a story,” Kuleba explained.

“And the third thing that really works is to put them in our place.”

“What really works is to say: are you ready to cede a square kilometer of your country to your neighbor just because your neighbor decided to take that square kilometer away from you? The answer is always no,” the Foreign Minister explained.