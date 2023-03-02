Applications for URCS cash benefit to war veterans with disabilities suspended

The submission of applications from veterans of the first or second groups of disability as a result of the war to receive cash benefits from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is suspended.

"The submission of applications from war veterans of the first or second groups of disability of cash benefits from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is suspended," the society said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The URCS said some 10,000 applications have already been received since the start of the project, and the start of the second stage of processing applications for the next 15,000 people will be announced after some time.

The joint project of the URCS and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine to support war veterans who received the first or second groups of disability as a result of the war started on February 16.

According to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs website, the project provides for the payment of monetary assistance to this category of persons in a lump sum in one payment to the applicant's bank account worth UAH 4,000 per month. Payments will be made within four months, regardless of whether they receive other types of benefits.

The project applies to adult citizens of Ukraine who, under the law On the status of war veterans, guarantees of their social protection, have been granted the status of a person with the first or second groups of disability and whose information is included in the Unified State Register of War Veterans.