12:31 23.02.2023

Kremlin's goal is to capture and hold Donetsk, Luhansk regions until summer – AFU General Staff

The strategic goal of the Russian Federation is to seize the key settlements of Donetsk region in the near future, and to seize Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the summer, said Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov.

“Russia’s strategic goals have not changed - in the near future it is important for the Kremlin to capture key settlements of Donetsk region, and in the future - to capture and hold Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine until the summer,” he said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

