Facts

13:46 20.02.2023

Biden announces provision of additional aid to Ukraine

 U.S. President Joe Biden said a new package of U.S. aid in the amount of more than $500 million will be announced today.

At a press conference in Kyiv on Monday, he said there would be additional munitions for HIMARS, additional systems that will help protect the Ukrainian people from bombing.

Biden also said later, the United States will announce new sanctions that will not allow circumventing the sanctions mechanisms.

The U.S. President said the United States has transferred more than 700 tanks, more than 1,000 armored vehicles, 1,000 artillery systems, 2 million artillery shells, 15 MLRS.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "this package is a signal that Russian attempts at revenge will not stand a chance."

